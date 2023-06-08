Is RBI Planning to Withdraw Rs 500 Notes and Bring Back Rs 1000 Notes? Find Out the Truth

After the withdrawal of the Rs 2000 notes, many people have been speculating that RBI will also be withdrawing the Rs 500 notes to reintroduce a newer form of the notes, and it might also reintroduce the Rs 1000 notes, which were banned during the 2016 demonetization. As the rumours of Rs 500 notes being withdrawn and another introduction of the Rs 1000 notes in the country, the RBI has finally decided to address these rumours.