Infomo Global Ltd signs a multiyear partnership with Vodafone Idea for launch of Vi ads

Infomo Global Limited (Infomo) is emerging as a major player, and key disruptor, in the rapidly expanding digital marketing, advertising and data monetisation marketplace following the announcement of a partnership with one of the world's largest telecommunications providers. Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) provides access to more than 243 million subscribers in India- and has signed a multi-year partnership with Infomo's subsidiary TorcAI to launch a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) enabled AdTech and data distribution platform known as Vi Ads. Vi Ads provides marketers with a programmatic media-buying platform that targets consumers and delivers unprecedented levels of insight, transparency and real-time analytics. Vi Ads clearly illustrates campaign performance and provides unparalleled value for money for marketers, advertisers and publishers.