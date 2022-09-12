Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Indian stocks start fresh week in green; August inflation data in focus

Indian stocks extended their gains for the third straight session and started the fresh week in the green on September 12. Prior to last Thursday, the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - fell for two sessions on the likelihood of aggressive rate hikes in the US to fight inflation as indicated by the US Federal Reserve. At 9.25 am, Sensex traded at 59,983.29 points, up 190.15 points or 0.32 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 17,895.80 points, up 62.45 points or 0.35 per cent. “The most important bullish factor that has caused and is sustaining India's market outperformance is the strong growth recovery underway in India now,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. For fresh cues, all eyes will be on retail inflation data for August, which will be released by the National Statistical Office this evening at 5.30 pm. India's retail inflation fell to 6.71 per cent in July, the lowest level in five months, helped by an easing in food and oil prices, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.