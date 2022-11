Indian stocks rise marginally; rupee appreciates further in early trade

Indian stock indices traded marginally higher this morning, while the rupee continued with its appreciation against the US dollar. At the time of writing this report, Sensex traded at 61,278.82 points, up 93.67 points or 0.15 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,231.55 points, up 28.75 points or 0.16 per cent. Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Coal India, Adani Ports, Britannia, Indusind Bank, and Cipla were the top five stocks.