Indian stocks gain for second straight day on global cues

Indian stocks extended their gains from the previous session and traded in the green on Friday, primarily tracking positive cues from global markets. At 9.50 am, Sensex traded at 59,965.01 points, up 276.79 points or 0.46 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 17,882.95 points, up 84.20 points or 0.47 per cent. On Thursday, the two indices rose around 1 per cent each due to strong buying in banking and IT stocks. "European markets closed with modest gains amid a 75bps rate hike by ECB to curb the situation of rising inflation. US markets closed in green. Asian peers are also trading with firm gains," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities. Prior to Thursday, the indices fell for two sessions on the likelihood of aggressive rate hikes in the US as indicated by the Federal Reserve. For fresh cues, Indian investors now await retail inflation data for July, which will be released next week.