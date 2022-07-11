Indian stock indices start fresh week in red, Sensex slips nearly 300 pts

Snapping three-day gains, Indian stock indices declined in early trade on Monday. At 9.30 a.m., Sensex was trading at 54,193.15 points, down 288.69 points or 0.53 per cent, whereas was at 16,141.95 points, down 78.65 points or 0.48 per cent. Among the individual stocks, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and Wipro were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies, while NTPC, M&M, ONGC, Eicher Motors, and Tata Consumers were the top five gainers, National Stock Exchange data showed. At 9.27 a.m., TCS traded at 4.4 per cent lower from Friday's closing at Rs 3,121 per share. The attrition rate in the Indian IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was at 19. 7 per cent in the past twelve months.