Indian stock indices extend losses to second day; Sensex down by 300 pts

Ahead of a key RBI policy meeting starting Monday, the Indian stock indices traded marginally lower in the morning session, largely due to extended profit booking by investors after the recent gains. This is the second straight session of fall after the indices had hit their fresh lifetime highs last week. At the time of writing this report, Sensex traded at 62,516.75 points, down 351.75 points or 0.56 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,600.80 points, down 95.30 points or 0.51 per cent. Further, Rupee opened at 81.23 against the US dollar. On Friday, it closed at 81.32. Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life, Britannia, Reliance Industries, and Tata Motors were the top five losers, while Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Indusind Bank, and UPL were the top gainers, National Stock Exchange data showed.