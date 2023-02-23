Search icon
Indian stock indices extend losses over weak global cues

Benchmark stock indices extended their losses from the previous session as market sentiments remain subdued over global inflation and subsequent monetary policy actions by various central banks. At 9.47 am, the Sensex and Nifty were 0.5 per cent lower each. On Wednesday, stocks in India declined tracking weak overnight cues from the US markets, which saw a heavy selloff. The key indices in the domestic market -- BSE Sensex went down 927 points and settled at 59,744.98 level while NSE Nifty lost 280 points and closed the session at a 17,546.55 level. Raising interest rates is a monetary policy instrument that typically helps suppress demand in the economy, thereby helping the inflation rate decline.

