Indian equity opens in green as Sensex surges 820 points; Consumer durables, IT stocks climb

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, rallied by more than one per cent on Monday, led by strong buying support in consumer durables and Information Technology stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 819.56 points or 1.49 per cent to close at 55,704.22 points at 9:40 am. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 244.05 points or 1.49 per cent higher at 16,596.50 points. There was strong buying support in consumer durables, IT and tech stocks. None of the 30 Sensex scrips closed in the red. Only Kotak Mahindra Bank slumped 0.25 per cent to Rs 1,941.45.