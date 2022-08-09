हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Independence Day
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Good news! Guaranteed pension scheme may launch soon for NPS account holders; Know all about it
A guaranteed pension programme is under consideration and may be launched as soon as September 30 under the National Pension Scheme.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
Mahagathbandhan govt is for the poor, reunion with Nitish Kumar 'Slap on BJP's face': Tejashwi Yadav
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary: All you need to know about ISRO's founder
24 new Air India domestic flights between metro cities from August 20: Check routes and other details
CUET UG exam 2022 postponed: Latest updates students need to know
Amitabh Bachchan reveals TRUTH behind Allu Arjun's iconic Srivalli hookstep in Pushpa The Rise
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya ...
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling h...
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6...
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pu...
Sushant Singh Rajput death ann...
Speed Reads
More
RRC RRB Group D exam 2022 admit card to be released today at rrbcdg.gov.in
Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 again, two months after last infection
Independence Day 2022: Avoid large gatherings during celebrations, Centre tells states amid Covid surge
YouTube ‘Channel Store’ to compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime? Know more
Salman Rushdie health update: Author may lose eye, is on ventilator; key points
Most Watched
More
International Yoga Day 2022: Yog Guru Ramdev performs yoga...
Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha says, 'wil...
CWG 2022: Shot put para athletes Sharmila and Poonam arrive ...
Afghan news anchor selling food on Kabul streets, post goes ...
OPS faction stages protest outside AIADMK’s headquarters in...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
Bandon Mein Tha Dum: The IND vs AUS Test series was fought with blood, brains and brawn, says producer Sudip Tewari
'We keep on fighting,' says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's chances of winning IPL 2022 | Exclusive
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Independence Day
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall