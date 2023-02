Gautam Adani’s first reaction after calling off Rs 20,000 Crore FPO

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on February 02 reacted after calling off Rs 20,000 FPO. He said, “our balance sheet is healthy and assets, robust. Our EBIDTA levels and cash flows have been very strong and we have an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations. We will continue to focus on long term value creation and growth will be managed by internal accruals.”