Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 47th meeting of GST Council

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 47th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council in Chandigarh on June 28. The two-day meeting of the GST Council is being attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories and Senior officers from Union Government and States.