Explained: Why Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and how can it impact the tech and financial industry

On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank, a lender to some of the biggest names in the technology world, became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis. This has sent shock waves across the tech and banking industries. The bank catered to a very specific crowd of start-ups, venture capitalists and tech firms, before its collapsed. But, what led to the collapse of the SVB? We take a look.