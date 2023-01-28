Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Explained: What is the Hindenburg research report which has brought Adani stocks tumbling down?

Jan 27, 2023 was a seemingly regular day at India’s stock market, until One of India’s biggest companies led by Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, the Adani group, faced bloodbath on the Dalal Street, its shares tanked up to 20%. News agency AFP claims that this triggered an automatic 105-minute trading halt. This isn’t all. Adani Group shares continued bleeding for the second straight trading session. But why the sudden panic among investors? and of this nature? Why are Adani group stocks bleeding? On Jan 24, US short-seller firm Hindenburg Research released an investigative report levelling serious allegations against the Adani group. But, what does the Hindenburg report claim? Who are the people behind this report, and how has the Adani Group responded to the whole matter? Let’s decode

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Government job vacancies for over 1300 posts, know details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.