Explained: What is the Hindenburg research report which has brought Adani stocks tumbling down?

Jan 27, 2023 was a seemingly regular day at India’s stock market, until One of India’s biggest companies led by Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, the Adani group, faced bloodbath on the Dalal Street, its shares tanked up to 20%. News agency AFP claims that this triggered an automatic 105-minute trading halt. This isn’t all. Adani Group shares continued bleeding for the second straight trading session. But why the sudden panic among investors? and of this nature? Why are Adani group stocks bleeding? On Jan 24, US short-seller firm Hindenburg Research released an investigative report levelling serious allegations against the Adani group. But, what does the Hindenburg report claim? Who are the people behind this report, and how has the Adani Group responded to the whole matter? Let’s decode