Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

EV Revolution In India RK Behra on India’s EV Revolution Future of Company Development | RSB

In this episode, we sit down with R.K. Behra to dive deep into India’s rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) sector and the evolving landscape of company development. From challenges in EV adoption to policy support, infrastructure growth, and the role of innovation, Behra shares valuable insights on how businesses can thrive in this transformative era. Tune in to understand the opportunities, roadblocks, and future of sustainable mobility in India.

In this episode, we sit down with R.K. Behra to dive deep into India’s rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) sector and the evolving landscape of company development. From challenges in EV adoption to policy support, infrastructure growth, and the role of innovation, Behra shares valuable insights on how businesses can thrive in this transformative era.

Tune in to understand the opportunities, roadblocks, and future of sustainable mobility in India.

