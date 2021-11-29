{"id":"2921687","source":"DNA","title":"Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 455 points","section":"Business","slug":"","section_id":"4","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Equity indices opened in red on November 29 with Sensex down by 455.70 points and Nifty down by 168.00 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 455.70 points or 0.80 per cent at 56651.45 at 9.20 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16858.50 at 9.20 am, down by 168.00 points or 0.99 per cent. Among stocks, the top gainer was Reliance Capital which surged 2.51 per cent. Meanwhile, HDFC was down by 1.59 per cent.","summary":"Equity indices opened in red on November 29 with Sensex down by 455.70 points and Nifty down by 168.00 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 455.70 points or 0.80 per cent at 56651.45 at 9.20 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16858.50 at 9.20 am, down by 168.00 points or 0.99 per cent. Among stocks, the top gainer was Reliance Capital which surged 2.51 per cent. Meanwhile, HDFC was down by 1.59 per cent.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/business/video-equity-indices-open-in-red-sensex-down-by-455-points-2921687","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007504-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2911_SS_DNA_ANI_STORY_13.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638189602","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921687"}