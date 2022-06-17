Equity indices open in red Sensex down by 318 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on June 17 with Sensex down by 318.49 points and Nifty by 100.40 points.At 9:26 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 318.49 points or 0.62 per cent at 51,177. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15,260.20, down by 100.40 points or 0.65 per cent.