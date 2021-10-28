Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 256 points
DNA Video Team
Oct 28, 2021, 01:10 PM IST
Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on October 28 with Sensex down by 256.40 points and Nifty down by 86.60 points. The BSE S&P Sensex opened at 61,081 points, down 256.40 points or 0.42 per cent from the previous close of 61,143.33 points. During the trade, it has touched a low of 60,722.87 points. It was trading at 60,886.93 points at 9:30 am. The NSE Nifty was down by 86.60 points or 0.48 per cent. It was trading at 18,124.40 points at 9:30 am. It has touched a high of 18,190.70 points and a low of 18,083.80 points during the trade so far.