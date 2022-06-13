Equity indices open in red Sensex down by 1432 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 1,432.52 points and Nifty by 410.10 points. The BSE Sensex was down by 1,432.52 points or 2.64 per cent at 52,870.92. NSE Nifty was trading at 15,791.70, down by 410.10 points or 2.53 per cent.