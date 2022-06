Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 44 points

The Indian stock market opened in green on June 15 with less than 0.5 per cent slump in the key indices, Sensex and Nifty. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex rose by 43.76 per cent points or 0.08 per cent to close at 52,737.33 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was up by 17.80 points or 0.11 per cent to 15,749.90 points.