Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 279 points

Equity indices opened in green on December 03 with Sensex up by 279.65 points and Nifty up by 83.80 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 279.65 points or 0.48 per cent at 58740.94 at 9.21 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17485.50 at 9.21 am, up by 83.80 points or 0.48 per cent. Among the stocks, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers while Reliance Capital, Emami, and Nestle were among the top losers.