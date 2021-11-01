{"id":"2917966","source":"DNA","title":"Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 217 points","section":"Business","slug":"","section_id":"4","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on November 01 with Sensex up by 217.43 points and Nifty up by 60.90 points. At 9:30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 217.43 points or 0.37 per cent at 59524.36. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17732.60, at 9:30 am, up by 60.90 points or 0.34 per cent.\r

