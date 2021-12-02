Equity indices open in green Sensex up by 123 points

Equity indices opened in green on December 02 with Sensex up by 123.84 points and Nifty up by 38.60 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 123.84 points or 0.21 per cent at 57808.63 at 9.18 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17205.50 at 9.18 am, up by 38.60 points or 0.22 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are consumer durables and power, while the banking sector is trading low.