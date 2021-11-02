{"id":"2918102","source":"DNA","title":"Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 123 points","section":"Business","slug":"","section_id":"4","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Equity benchmark opened in green on November 02 with Sensex up by 123.64 points and Nifty up by 40.60 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 123.64 points or 0.21 per cent at 60262.10 at 9.30 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17970.30 at 9.30 am, up by 40.60 points or 0.23 per cent.\r

","summary":"Equity benchmark opened in green on November 02 with Sensex up by 123.64 points and Nifty up by 40.60 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 123.64 points or 0.21 per cent at 60262.10 at 9.30 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17970.30 at 9.30 am, up by 40.60 points or 0.23 per cent.\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/business/video-equity-indices-open-in-green-sensex-up-by-123-points-2918102","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003602-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_13.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635842402","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 02:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 02:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918102"}