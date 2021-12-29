Equity indices open flat; IndusInd, Reliance major gainers

Indian equity markets on December 29 opened flat with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trading in negative. At 9.16 am, the Sensex was down 136.33 points or 0.24 per cent at 57,761.15 and Nifty was down by 0.23 per cent at 17,193.80. However, the market picked up within a few minutes and started trading in green. At 9.25 am, the Sensex was up by 21.03 points or 0.04 per cent at 57,924.79. IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy, Reliance are major gainers on BSE Sensex while Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, TCS were major losers.