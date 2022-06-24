Equity indices extend gains Sensex rises around 400 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on June 24 with Sensex up by 386.26 points and Nifty by 30.95 points. At 9:37 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 386.26 points or 0.74 per cent at 52,651.98. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15,687.60, up by 30.95 points or 0.84 per cent.