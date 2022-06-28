Equity falls after three straight session rise, Sensex slips over 300 pts

After three consecutive sessions of rally, domestic equity indices declined in the opening deal on Tuesday on weak overnight cues from the US markets. Notably, the domestic indices declined during the majority of the sessions so far in June. Major stock indices in the US posted their biggest declines in more than a week on Monday, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research of HDFC securities. Also, concerns of consistent fund outflows from India by foreign portfolio investors as well as rising global crude oil prices weighed on the investors' sentiment. Besides the Indian indices, other major Asian shares too declined in early trade on Tuesday with investors taking their cues from a volatile overnight session in the US. At 9:33 am, Sensex was at 52,850.41 points, down 310.87 points or 0.58 per cent, whereas Nifty was at 15,730.50 points, down 101.55 points or 0.64 per cent.