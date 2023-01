Budget 2023: Government may announce increase in PM KISAN support amount to Rs 8,000 in Budget

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme: Lakhs of Indian farmers who are eligible for cash benefit of Rs 6000 in a year could hear some really good news during the presentation Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As per various media reports the government may increase the amount of annual financial benefit for farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme to Rs 8,000.