Budget 2022: Key takeaways from FM’s Budget speech | Digital Currency | E-Passports | Kisan Drones

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth Budget today. FM Sitharaman’s Budget speech started at 11:00 am in Parliament. This is Narendra Modi government’s tenth Budget, and the second paperless budget in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation. India’s economic growth in FY22 to be at 9.2 per cent, highest among all large economies, said FM in her address.