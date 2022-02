Budget 2022: FM to introduce new EV battery swapping policy, push to green fuel

FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented budget 2022 today. In the budget 2022, one of the major 4 pillars was climate action, a broad push that includes everything from energy to mobility. The Finance Minister said that in view of the lack of space in the cities, the government would focus on promoting the battery swapping facility. For this, the government will come up with a battery swapping policy.