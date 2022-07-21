Arrival of first official press renderings of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

The first glimpse of the impending Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 via what appear to be official press renderings. According to GSM Arena, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is launched in 3 colours: Phantom black, beige, and grey-green. The render depicts a design that is nearly unrecognisable from the Galaxy Z Fol3: a SIM slot on the upper left side, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right rail, and a volume rocker above it. The Galaxy Z Flip4 is in the colours grey, purple, gold, and light blue. Once more, the Galaxy Z Flip4's appearance doesn't seem to have changed much from the Galaxy Z Flip3. The following rendering, again from MySmartPrice, shows more than just the colours and the phone's bottom. Specifically, the second screen, which looks to be a little broader than the outer screen of the active phone. This allegedly boasts a 2.1-inch screen, compared to the 1.9-inch screen of the Galaxy Z Flip3.