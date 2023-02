Adani Transmission Q3 results: Net profit rises 73% to Rs 478 Cr ; Adani Group's shares surge

Even as controversy raged over the Adani Group, Adani Transmission on Feb 6 reported a 73% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December. It reported a Rs 478 crore net profit, aided by a one time income of Rs 240 crore from a regulatory order.