Union Budget 2026 LIVE UPDATE: Equity markets to remain open for trading today, BSE, NSE confirms  

BUSINESS
Union Budget 2026 Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver her ninth straight budget speech in the Parliament later today.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha as part of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament .According to the Lok Sabha List of Business, the House will meet at 11 am.Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2026-27.
The Finance Minister will also lay on the table two statements under Section 3(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003 .These include the Medium-term Fiscal Policy-cum-Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and the Macro-economic Framework Statement.
The List of Business further states that Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the Finance Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. She will also formally introduce the Bill.The Finance Bill gives legal effect to the financial proposals of the government.
That, when the share of new private investment in the Indian economy fell to its lowest level in a decade in the year ended 31 March 2024, according to ICRA. To compensate, the government increased its share of capital spending by 30% in FY24.
The speech typically lasts between 90 to 120 minutes, followed by the tabling of the Finance Bill.
Check live updates here:
Both BSE and NSE have confirmed that equity markets will remain open for trading today, even though February 1 falls on a Sunday. In a circular dated January 16, the NSE said the exchange will conduct a live trading session on February 1, 2026, following standard market hours from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.
Education leaders are pushing for a shift from incremental funding to outcome-driven investment in education, aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047 goals, focusing on learning quality, innovation, and global competitiveness, treating education as strategic national capacity-building.
The choice between old and new tax regimes depends on individual income and tax deductions. Taxpayers should compare both regimes and assess their financial situation to decide which option saves them the most tax.0
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present a Rs 54.1 lakh crore Union Budget for FY2026-27, registering a year-on-year growth of 7.9%, according to a report by Sunidhi Securities & Finance Limited.
The report highlighted that the size of the Union Budget, measured by Total Expenditure (TE) as a percentage of GDP, is the clearest indicator of the government's fiscal intent.
After averaging 14.8 per cent of GDP during FY23-FY25, Total Expenditure was budgeted at 14.2 per cent of GDP, or Rs 50.65 lakh crore, in the Budget Estimates (BE) for FY26.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to leave her residence between 8:15 am and 8:30 am, participate in the budget photo session at Kartavya Path from 8:45 am to 9:15 am, and then head to Rashtrapati Bhavan. She'll arrive at Parliament around 10 am, followed by a Cabinet meeting at 10:15 am, and present the Budget at 11 am.
According to Sachchidanand Shukla, Group Chief Economist at Larsen & Toubro, the top focus areas of FM Sitharaman's Budget are expected to be jobs, fiscal management, infrastructure, export sector focused measures, healthcare, education, PLI schemes for manufacturing, and social security schemes
Farmers across the country look ahead to a host of assurances, including subsidies, a guarantee of profitable Minimum Support Price (MSP), expansion in credit access, investment in modern technology and infrastructure, and provision for climate-resilient support from the government.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 at 11 am today, her ninth consecutive Budget speech, outlining the government's plans for the next financial year, including income tax, spending, and economic growth. Taxpayers and businesses are eagerly awaiting updates, especially on income tax rates and slabs