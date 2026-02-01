Union Budget 2026 LIVE UPDATE: Equity markets to remain open for trading today, BSE, NSE confirms  

Union Budget 2026 Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver her ninth straight budget speech in the Parliament later today.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha as part of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament .According to the Lok Sabha List of Business, the House will meet at 11 am.Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2026-27.

The Finance Minister will also lay on the table two statements under Section 3(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003 .These include the Medium-term Fiscal Policy-cum-Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and the Macro-economic Framework Statement.

The List of Business further states that Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the Finance Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. She will also formally introduce the Bill.The Finance Bill gives legal effect to the financial proposals of the government.

That, when the share of new private investment in the Indian economy fell to its lowest level in a decade in the year ended 31 March 2024, according to ICRA. To compensate, the government increased its share of capital spending by 30% in FY24.

The speech typically lasts between 90 to 120 minutes, followed by the tabling of the Finance Bill.

