Zydus has received USFDA approval for a generic drug, used for treating high blood pressure in lungs

The medication is used to treat high blood pressure in the lungs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

On Saturday, Zydus Lifesciences said that thec has given the company permission to market Sildenafil for oral suspension, a medication used to treat pulmonary hypertension, in the US.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has given the business permission to market the medicine, according to a statement from the pharmaceutical company.

Lung hypertension is treated with sildenafil for oral suspension (pulmonary hypertension). It functions by allowing the blood arteries in the lungs to relax and expand, which facilitates easier blood flow.

The ability to exercise is improved by lowering high blood pressure in the lungs, which also affects how well the heart and lungs function.

The medication will be produced in Zydus' factory in Baddi, according to the company.According to IQVIA data, the US reported yearly sales of USD 65 million for sildenafil for oral suspension.

(With inputs from PTI)

