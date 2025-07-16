Zomato's founder bets big on aviation as Deepinder Goyal-backed firm makes major purchase

The Bombardier Global series aircraft has been parked in the Delhi airport’s VIP bay since June 2025, and is scheduled to operate today, i.e. July 16, it is learnt.

Deepinder Goyal, a co-founder of Zomato, has clarified a report that said LAT Aerospace, a company backed by him, had purchased a Bombardier Global plane on Wednesday.

“For those who want facts more than clickbaity headlines – LAT is a startup, and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying plane,” Goyal said in a post on X.

“And, I don't own one personally either. Will be nice to have one, though,” he further clarified.

According to Moneycontrol's story, which cited a number of sources, the Bombardier Global series aircraft were supposed to begin operations on July 16. Since June 2025, the aircraft has been spotted parked at the VIP area of the Delhi airport.

Surobhi Das, a co-founder of LAT Aerospace, stated earlier in June that Deepinder Goyal is targeting the regional air travel market with the aircraft company.

"While building Zomato and flying across India, Deepinder and I kept circling back to the same question: Why is regional air travel still so broken - expensive, infrequent and mostly out of reach unless you live in a metro? India has 450 airstrips - but only 150 see commercial flights. That means nearly two-thirds of our aviation potential is being wasted. Meanwhile, millions in Tier 2 and 3 cities spend hours - sometimes days - traveling by road or rail," Das said in a LinkedIn post.

Goyal's investment in the aviation business has the potential to revolutionize regional air travel in India, which is still in the early stages due to concerns about public acceptance, technological capabilities, and regulatory approval.