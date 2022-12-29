Zomato's 2022 trend report proves biryani is India's favourite delicacy; meet the man with highest Zomato orders

Zomato trends 2022 (File)

Everyone loves biryani! Now we have data to prove that. Zomato, India's leading food delivery application, has released its 2022 data which showed that Indian foodies preferred the Mughlai dish over everything else in 2022. This, despite tough competition from the Chinese cuisine and Italian dish, pizza.

The Zomato app said Biryani was the most ordered food in 2022. The food was so popular that the application received 186 orders every minute. Swiggy also attest to this fact. Recently, they said they received 137 order per minute.

On Zomato, the second most ordered food item was pizza. It was ordered 139 times per minute.

Tandoori chicken, butter naan, veg fried rice, paneer butter masala, chicken fried rice, veg biryani are also on top of the trends list.

Who is India's biggest foodie? According to Zomato, a man named Ankur ordered the most from the application.

Ankur is a resident of Delhi.

He ordered a whopping 3,330 times.

This translates into 9 orders per day.