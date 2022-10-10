Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Zomato not accepting orders, users react on social media

Numerous customers of the well-known food aggregator complained that they were unable to place online orders.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:30 AM IST

Zomato not accepting orders, users react on social media
Representational Image
A large number of internet users claimed they were unable to place online orders due to the food aggregator Zomato's servers being down on October 9.
 
Users of Zomato began reporting an increase in outages starting at 7:30 p.m., according to downdetector.com. According to the website, the company's app was the subject of 95% of all user complaints.
 
Numerous locations across India reported the outage.
 
Users who were upset also expressed it on social media.
 
 
"We’re currently not accepting orders online. We’ll be back soon," read the screenshot from the Zomato app, as shared by several users on the internet.
 
By the time the initial reports surfaced, Zomato had not yet responded to the user complaints.
 
This is the second time in the last few weeks that a significant portion of Zomato users have used social media to report a service outage. Similar reports of outages were made on September 24 in Delhi. When speaking to Business Today at the time, a company representative blamed the inconvenience to the customers on "bad weather."
 
Notably, Zomato controls the Indian food delivery market. The company currently has orders totaling about 500 million and anticipates reaching 1.6 billion by 2026.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Queen Elizabeth II death: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman; actresses who played Her Majesty on-screen
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 3 and other products Apple may kill on September 7, here’s why
5 protein lunch recipes you should add to your diet
Newlyweds Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara's romantic photos from Spain go viral
The Crown, The Unlikely Queen, A Royal Night Out: Movies, series on the life of late Queen Elizabeth II
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 478 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.