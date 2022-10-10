Zomato not accepting orders, users react on social media

Representational Image

A large number of internet users claimed they were unable to place online orders due to the food aggregator Zomato's servers being down on October 9.

Users of Zomato began reporting an increase in outages starting at 7:30 p.m., according to downdetector.com. According to the website, the company's app was the subject of 95% of all user complaints.

Numerous locations across India reported the outage.

Users who were upset also expressed it on social media.

.@zomato u guys down? Why not accepting orders?



Bro baarish ho rahi hai pakode chahiye!!!!! — Abhinav Gupta (@0xGuptaJi) October 9, 2022

"We’re currently not accepting orders online. We’ll be back soon," read the screenshot from the Zomato app, as shared by several users on the internet.

By the time the initial reports surfaced, Zomato had not yet responded to the user complaints.

This is the second time in the last few weeks that a significant portion of Zomato users have used social media to report a service outage. Similar reports of outages were made on September 24 in Delhi. When speaking to Business Today at the time, a company representative blamed the inconvenience to the customers on "bad weather."