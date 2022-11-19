Search icon
Zomato joins layoff spree, confirms plan to fire 4 percent workforce

At least 100 people in product, IT, catalogue, and marketing are affected. The corporation will lay off 4% of its workforce.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 07:03 PM IST

File Photo

Zomato, an online food delivery service, announced Saturday that it would lay off roughly 3 percent of its workers to reduce costs. A number of major internet companies and social media platforms have recently announced massive rounds of layoffs, which has contributed to this decision. Zomato has said that layoffs would be based on normal business metrics.

"There has been a regular performance based churn of under 3 percent of our workforce, there`s nothing more to it," a Zomato spokesperson said. The firm now employs roughly 3,800 workers.

In reaction to a decrease in revenue after the Covid epidemic, Zomato lay off roughly 520 people, or 13 percent of its personnel, in May 2020.

And earlier this week, the meal delivery service announced that Rahul Ganjoo, after five years in the role, would no longer be serving as Head of New Initiatives.

Earlier in the month, Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta announced his resignation as well. After working for Zomato for 4.5 years, Gupta was promoted to co-founder in 2020 after serving as CEO of the company's meal delivery segment. Mohit Gupta is the third important employee to depart Zomato over the previous weeks.

In a message sent to Zomato, Gupta said he is "deciding to move on from Zomato to seek the other unknown adventures that life holds for me".

Also, READ: Is Twitter shutting down? #RIPTwitter trends globally as Elon Musk faces mass exodus

Since Zomato has been losing so much money, several of its senior executives have decided to leave. The firm reported its quarterly profits for the September quarter (FY 2022-23) last week, with a loss of Rs 250.8 crore, down from Rs 434.9 crore in the same period previous year.

Zomato's stock has also been under selling pressure on the markets. The share price has dropped by more than 58% after hitting a high of Rs 161.90 in November of last year. On Friday, the BSE listed firm stock at Rs 67.15.

(With Inputs from IANS)

