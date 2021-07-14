Zomato IPO released: Check price band, minimum bid and other details

Zomato became the first food delivery company in India to be publicly listed as its IPO opens from today. As per the company, it aims to raise Rs 9350 Cr from the issue with a price band of Rs 72-76.

This includes a Rs 350 crore offer-for-sale and Rs 9000 crore will be raised via fresh issue.

Minimum bid size is 195 equity shares and in multiples of 195 equity shares thereafter. Investors can buy stocks of a minimum Rs 14,820 and a maximum of Rs 1,92,660 at the higher end of the price band.

The IPO includes a reservation of up to 65 lakh equity shares for purchase by eligible employees.

Zomato’s market cap post the issue will be around Rs 59600 crore. It has already raised Rs 4,196 crore from 186 anchor investors at a stock price Rs 76. Among these anchor investors are Tiger Global, BlackRock, Fidelity, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Zomato – from inception to IPO

Founded in 2008, Zomato is currently present in around 525 cities. Alongside food delivery, Zomato operates in 4 different segments. It lists around 3.9 lakh restaurants and eateries on its app. It also boasts 1.48 lakh active restaurant partners and 1.7 lakh delivery partners. Around 90 percent of Zomato’s revenue comes from the Indian market. It is also operational in 23 other countries.