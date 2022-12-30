Search icon
Zomato Gold subscription to be ‘back soon’, CEO Deepinder Goyal confirms on Twitter

After Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s tweet, it appears that the company’s work on a ‘on a new and better experience’ is almost done.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

In 2017, the Zomato Gold subscription was available at an inaugural price of Rs 299 for three months and Rs 999 for a year.

Zomato Gold will make a comeback in 2023 as per CEO Deepinder Goyal’s latest tweet. In a post, Goyal shared a Zomato Gold Gif with the caption ‘Back Soon.’ Zomato users have been waiting for the Foodtech giant to revive its membership programme for quite a while now and the tweet from Goyal sure got the users excited.

With Zomato Gold membership, users were able to avail extra benefits such as free delivery, additional discounts, free food and beverages, and several others. The Zomato Gold membership programme was launched in 2017 and in 2020, the programme was upgraded to Zomato Pro.

In the following year, the company also launched a Zomato Pro Plus membership programme with even more benefits, however India’s largest food delivery company stopped onboarding new members and merchant partners to 'Pro' and 'Pro Plus' programmes from August. 

In a message to users trying to renew their expired Pro membership, Zomato said: “Thank you for being a part of the Zomato Pro program. The membership is unavailable for renewal as we are working on a new and better experience for you. We request you to check the Zomato app to stay updated on the latest offerings.”

Also read: Amazon likely to launch a new app to broadcast live sports

After Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s tweet, it appears that the company’s work on a ‘on a new and better experience’ is almost done. Although the company has not officially revealed any specific date to relaunch the Zomato Gold programme, it is expected that we may be able to avail the membership as soon as next month.

In 2017, the Zomato Gold subscription was available at an inaugural price of Rs 299 for three months and Rs 999 for a year. After the relaunch, the Zomato Gold price can be expected to see a steep rise.

