Zomato gets Rs 400 crore notice for unpaid GST, stocks plunge by…

Zomato and Swiggy argue that the ‘delivery charge’ is simply a fee for the service provided by their delivery personnel.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

Zomato
Zomato's shares witnessed a downturn of over 4% on Thursday morning, following a significant Rs 400 crore show-cause notice issued by the GST authorities. The notice, pertaining to unpaid dues categorized as “delivery charges”, has put the food delivery giant under scrutiny.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) targeted both Zomato and its competitor Swiggy last month with demand notices for pending GST dues. Zomato is facing a demand for over Rs 400 crore, while Swiggy has been asked to clear dues amounting to approximately Rs 350 crore.

This show-cause notice to Zomato covers the period from October 29, 2019, to March 31, 2022, as reported by various media outlets. Responding to this, Zomato asserted its belief that it is not liable for any tax payment, reasoning that the delivery charge is collected on behalf of their delivery partners.

In a statement to the regulatory authorities, Zomato clarified that, based on their contractual agreements, it is the delivery partners who provide services to the customers, not the company itself. Zomato is preparing to submit a detailed response to the show-cause notice (SCN).

The company maintains that no official order has been passed yet and is confident about its strong position on the matter. Zomato and Swiggy, both received similar GST notices last month concerning delivery charges.

Zomato and Swiggy argue that the ‘delivery charge’ is simply a fee for the service provided by their delivery personnel. In a recent move, Swiggy revised its platform fee from Rs 2 to Rs 3 per food order. A Swiggy spokesperson informed IANS that this increase in platform fee is a standard practice across various service industries.

Previously, Zomato had also increased its platform fee to Rs 3 per order, up from the initial Rs 2. This development has stirred discussions in the industry about the nature of delivery charges and their taxation. (with inputs from IANS)

