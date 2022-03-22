This is how Zomato's 10-minute delivery service will work

A day after Zomato received backlash on its latest 10-minute delivery service, founder Deepinder Goyal explained about the service in a Twitter thread.

Several social media users Monday criticised the food-ordering app's latest 10-minute delivery service, saying it will push delivery partners into a tough and unsafe working environment.

Explaining the service, Goyal urged people to read about the Zomato ‘Instant’ service in his Twitter thread.

"Hello twitter, good morning. I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage)," Goyal tweeted on Tuesday.

He said the service "will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised items only." He further elaborated that Zomato delivery partners are not informed about the promised delivery time for both 10- and 30-minute deliveries.

"No penalties for late deliveries. No incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10- and 30-minute deliveries," Goyal said on a Twitter thread. "We are building new food stations to enable to 10-minute service for specific customer locations only," he added.

Deepinder Goyal (deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

Responding to criticism on social media, Goyal clarified that 10-minute deliveries will lead to lesser time spent on the road per order. "We continue to education our delivery partners on road safety, and provide accidental and life insurance as well," Goyal said.

“Zomato Instant will only be for items that are popular, standardised, and can therefore be dispatched within 2 minutes,” he said.

He also shared a table wherein a comparison between 10-minute and 30-minute deliveries was mentioned.