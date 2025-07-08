'Can we connect?’: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal turns customer support agent after...

The Zomato CEO swiftly replied to the grievance, assuring Sutanjani that this was not the way the platform was designed.

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal is often in the news due to his business. The Indian billionaire also made headlines for taking new initiatives, including delivering orders himself to the customers. Similarly, Goyal on Tuesday stepped into the role of customer service executive. This comes after a former Zomato associate called out the food delivery platform’s deteriorating customer support experience.

The complainant, Ravi Sutanjani, wrote that he found it impossible to connect with an agent. Sutanjani once worked at Zomato during its early days. He is now a growth and partnerships expert in the Indian startup ecosystem.

“Zomato’s customer service has gone significantly down in the last 2–3 years. Nearly impossible to connect with an agent. They want customers to e-mail for serious issues and they claim to get back in 72 hours. Brands should have human customer support," Ravi Sutanjani wrote in a post on X.

Deepinder Goyal responds

The Zomato CEO swiftly replied to the grievance, assuring Sutanjani that this was not the way the platform was designed. "Hi Ravi - can we connect on this? This is not by design and I would love to get to the bottom of this. Would really appreciate your help," Goyal replied.

The response gained attention for the CEO’s hands-on approach. Several netizens say they had faced similar issues and hoped the post would lead to actual fixes. Zomato (now Eternal) has a market cap of Rs 2.39 lakh crore. The share of the company closed at Rs 263.65 on Tuesday.

Hi Ravi - can we connect on this? This is not by design and I would love to get to the bottom of this. Would really appreciate your help. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 8, 2025

READ | BIG move by Gautam Adani as he acquires another firm for Rs 4000 crore, its business is...