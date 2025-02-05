In a post on X, Goyal emphasised that all new hires are being 'handsomely compensated' for their contributions

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has shared an update on his recent hiring process, revealing that 18 people have already joined the company in key roles. Additionally, 12 more candidates have been offered jobs at Zomato and its group companies like Blinkit.

In a post on X, Goyal emphasised that all new hires are being “handsomely compensated” for their contributions. He also clarified that none of them had to pay Zomato to secure their positions. This statement comes after his controversial job posting in November 2024, where he initially sought a chief of staff who would not be paid for a year and would have to donate Rs 20 lakh to Zomato. Following criticism, Goyal withdrew this requirement.

We started with 18,000+ applications and have had the privilege of meeting over 150 incredibly talented individuals. From this, 30 exceptional people received offers, and 18 have already joined Zomato (and other group companies like Blinkit)… https://t.co/8a6XhgeOGk — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 5, 2025

Goyal shared that the company received over 18,000 applications for the chief of staff role. He personally interviewed more than 150 candidates, leading to the selection of 30 individuals. Out of these, 18 have already joined, with four working directly under Goyal, including two in chief of staff roles.

He described this hiring phase as a long-term investment in Zomato’s future. “With 18,000+ applications, we’re still carefully sifting through this amazing talent pool. This isn’t just a one-time hiring sprint—it’s a long-term investment,” he wrote.

According to Goyal, the selected individuals include startup founders, engineers, operations experts, and talented fresh graduates. He highlighted their “long-term mindset,” saying they focus on long-term impact rather than short-term gains.