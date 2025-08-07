Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's BIG message to India after Trump slaps additional 25 percent tariff: 'Global powers will bully us, unless...'

Amid the mounting trade tensions with the United States with President Donald Trump's announcement of additional tariff on India, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has a message for the country. Let's discuss.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, on Thursday, i.e., August 7, shared a fiery post urging the country to claim its position as a global superpower amid the mounting trade tensions with the United States. "Every few years, the world reminds us of our place. A threat here, a tariff there. But the message is the same: stay in your lane, India," he wrote in a post on 'X'.

Acknowledging that global powers will always "bully" us, Goyal shed light on the significance of technological and defence advancements in order to emerge as the "world's largest superpower". "Global powers will always bully us, unless we take our destiny in our own hands. And the only way to do that is if we collectively decide to become the world's largest most unapologetic superpower in the world. In economy, in technology, in defense, and most importantly, in ambition. There is absolutely no other way," he added.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed a fresh executive order slapping an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India, citing New Delhi's business with Russia. This brings the total levy to 50 per cent. With the new tariffs, India and Brazil are the countries with the highest levies at 50 percent. The tariffs will take effect 21 days after the executive order is issued. According to the executive order, the White House has stated that the Indian government is importing Russian crude oil or petroleum products either directly or via intermediaries.

In response, India called the move "unfortunate", terming it as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable". The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has declared that the government will take all necessary actions to protect the national interests.

'Will have to pay a heavy price'

In a strong message against the tariffs imposed by the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India will prioritise its interests and would not make compromises in order to protect its farmers, fishermen, and dairy sector, even if doing so came at a high cost. When US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on India for its ongoing purchases of Russian oil, his comments were perceived as a direct response.

Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi said, “For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it.”