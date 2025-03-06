Despite tough competition from Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, and BigBasket, Blinkit has maintained its leadership by focusing on operational efficiency instead of heavy discounts

Zomato’s quick commerce brand, Blinkit, has captured 40-45% of India’s rapid delivery market, according to CEO Deepinder Goyal. Despite tough competition from Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, and BigBasket, Blinkit has maintained its leadership by focusing on operational efficiency instead of heavy discounts.

Zepto, with $1.3 billion in funding, leads in monthly active users. Swiggy Instamart is expanding rapidly, backed by Swiggy. Flipkart Minutes and BigBasket are also growing, while Amazon is experimenting with grocery delivery.

According to the Economic Times reports, Goyal revealed that the quick commerce industry burns around Rs 5,000 crore per quarter. Zepto alone spent Rs 2,200-2,300 crore last quarter. In contrast, Blinkit’s monthly cash burn is just Rs 35 crore. Despite spending significantly less, Blinkit continues to gain market share.

Unlike its competitors, Blinkit avoids heavy discounting. Instead, it invests in supply chain efficiency and faster deliveries. This strategy improves order fulfillment and keeps costs under control. Goyal emphasised that this disciplined approach allows Blinkit to grow sustainably.

According to the report, Zomato plans to expand Blinkit into new cities while focusing on high-margin categories. The company aims for long-term profitability by improving unit economics. There is also a possibility of Blinkit being spun off or listed separately in the future.

Goyal stressed that disciplined execution, rather than aggressive spending, is key to Blinkit’s success.