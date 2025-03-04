Known for his love of high-end automobiles, Goyal's latest purchase is unique because it is the first Lamborghini supercar designed for off-road driving

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO and founder of Zomato, has added a rare Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato to his luxury car collection, according to reports. Known for his love of high-end automobiles, Goyal's latest purchase is unique because it is the first Lamborghini supercar designed for off-road driving.

A post by Automobili Ardent on Instagram revealed that the Rs 4.6 crore supercar was spotted at DLF Camellias, a luxury apartment complex. With only 1,499 units produced globally, the Huracan Sterrato is an exclusive addition to Goyal’s collection.

What Makes the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Special?

Unlike traditional Lamborghinis built for smooth roads, the Huracan Sterrato is designed for off-road adventures. It features the Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI) system and offers three driving modes—Sport, Strada, and Rally. Goyal's car, finished in a striking blue color, also comes with raised ground clearance, aluminium front underbody protection, and a rear diffuser, making it a unique blend of luxury and rugged performance.

Deepinder Goyal’s Expensive Car Collection

The Huracan Sterrato is just one of many high-end cars owned by Goyal. According to reports, his garage also includes a Rs 9 crore Bentley Continental GT coupe in satin red, another Bentley Continental GT W12 in yellow, an Aston Martin DB12, a Ferrari Roma in Rosso Corsa Red, several Porsches, and a BMW M8 Competition.