Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys BIG super luxury apartment in this city, pays Rs 520000000, it is located in...

The apartment is spread over 10,813 square feet and comes with five parking spaces.

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato founder and CEO, has bought a super-luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias in Gurugram. The Indian billionaire paid Rs 52.3 crore for the apartment, MoneyControl reported. The apartment is spread over 10,813 square feet and comes with five parking spaces.

Rs 52 crore apartment

The purchase was made directly from the builder DLF Limited in 2022, while the conveyance deed was completed on March 17, 2025, documents accessed by Zapkey, a real estate analytics firm, show. The conveyance deed for the property was executed in March, with Goyal paying Rs 3.66 crore in stamp duty.

Deepinder Goyal's net worth

He is an Indian billionaire with a real-time net worth of USD 1.6 billion, as per Forbes. He co-founded food delivery service Zomato in 2008. He still runs the company as CEO. In 2022, Zomato acquired quick commerce platform Blinkit. It competes with rival Swiggy's Instamart. His Zomato has officially changed its name to Eternal Limited. The market cap of the food delivery company is Rs 2.39 lakh crore, as of July 10. The share price of Eternal closed at Rs 262.35 on Thursday.

About DLF The Camellias

It is a 'super-luxury' residential project in DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram. It is also known for its 5-star hotel-like amenities. It often is in the news for its high-value real estate transactions and has emerged as a coveted address in the National Capital Region.