Deepinder Goyal co-founded Zomato in 2008 and has been running the food delivery service since then. The 41-year-old became a billionaire in July this year after shares of his company saw a major hike. Now, Goyal has become India’s 2nd biggest self-made entrepreneur, as per Hurun India. His Zomato's valuation has seen a remarkable 190 per cent increase to Rs 2,51,900 crore, positioning him as India's second-highest valued self-made entrepreneur.

As per Forbes, Goyal has a real-time net worth of USD 1.8 billion or Rs 15284 crore. Currently, Zomato's market cap stands at Rs 2.78 lakh crore. In 2022, Zomato acquired the quick commerce platform, Blinkit. It competes with rival Swiggy's Instamart. The company also runs a B2B platform called HyperPure, which sells spices, fruits, vegetables and dairy products to hotels, restaurants and caterers. The share price of Zomato was Rs 292.50 on Wednesday.

Goyal is an alumnus of the premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Before starting Zomato, Goyal worked with Bain & Company as a management consultant. Goyal first married Kanchan Joshi, whom he met during his college years at IIT Delhi. Grecia Munoz is Deepinder Goyal's second wife. Under Goyal's leadership, Zomato has grown its global presence through strategic acquisitions, including Gastronauci in Poland, Cibando in Italy, and Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in India.

