Zomato announces new ‘instant’ service, customers to get food delivery in 10 minutes

Zomato has announced its 10-minute delivery service - Zomato Instant - which will be piloted at four stations in Gurgaon from next month.

Explaining the new service, Zomato founder, Deepinder Goyal, said, “Customers are increasingly demanding quicker answers to their needs. They don’t want to plan, and they don’t want to wait.”

Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato.



Food quality – 10/10

Delivery partner safety – 10/10

Delivery time – 10 minutes



Here’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety – https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022

Goyal added that he felt that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete. If we don’t make it obsolete, someone else will.

He also mentioned that food delivery at this rate has never been made by anyone in the industry, which is why Zomato is bringing it to the consumers.

Gurgaon seems like the apt city to start the pilot, like most of Zomato’s services have been tested over the years, he further stated.

“Innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive (and therefore thrive) in the tech industry. And here we are… with our 10-minute food delivery offering – Zomato Instant,” he added.

The company also clarified in a statement that – to fulfil the quick delivery promise, it will not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. Nor does it penalise delivery partners for late deliveries.